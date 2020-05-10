Bhopal reported the first death of a transgender due to coronavirus on Saturday, IANS reported. The patient a 40-year-old from Kolipura locality died after two days' hospitalisation due to breathing problem. An ASI in the Mumbai Police, Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar has died of coronavirus (COVID-19). He was posted at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station.

New Delhi, May 10: The number of coronavirus cases globally has crossed four million-mark, with the death toll surging to 280,431. Nearly one and a half people have also recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world so far. The US recorded 1,568 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,746, according to Johns Hopkins University. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak through this tracker. Barack Obama Attacks Donald Trump's Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic as 'An Absolute Chaotic Disaster'.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 59,662 with 1,981 fatalities. Over 17,000 patients have been treated successfully so far. The overall number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased to 198,676 on Saturday after the emergence of 10,817 new infections in the last 24 hour. Hong Kong recorded no new COVID-19 case on Saturday, a day after the city eased restrictions amid the pandemic. China Says It Supports WHO-Led Review of Global Coronavirus Pandemic Response.

Italy posted a decrease in COVID-19 intensive care cases and hospitalizations as the death toll pushed past the 30,000-mark. With 243 people losing their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the death toll jumped to 26,230 in France, while the numbers of people hospitalized and admitted into intensive care continued to decline. Another 626 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 31,241.