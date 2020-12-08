Ottawa, December 8: Canada is likely to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by next week. According to reports, the vaccine could be available in Canada against the deadly virus if regulatory authorities of the country give approval. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on its official Twitter handle that the country is scheduled to receive up to 249,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in December this year. After UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Here Are Other Vaccine Candidates Awaiting Approval in These Countries.

Notably, Canada has signed an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. Trudeau tweeted, “UPDATE ON VACCINES: Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. We’re scheduled to receive up to 249,000 of our initial doses this month, with millions more on the way.” Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip to Get Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine in Weeks: Reports.

Tweet by Justin Trudeau:

UPDATE ON VACCINES: Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. We’re scheduled to receive up to 249,000 of our initial doses this month, with millions more on the way. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 7, 2020

The vaccine is likely to get approval from Canada’s Health Department this week. “The regulatory process needs to be as rigorous as it always is. There are no corners cut by Health Canada in terms of approving a vaccine for safe use by Canadians,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Trudeau as saying.

According to reports, 14 distribution centres across Canada have been identified for the vaccine. The vaccine is unlikely to reach the country’s backward Arctic regions delivery and storage issues. Over 420,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far in Canada, while close to 13,000 people have lost their lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).