Moscow, May 27: People, who have received both doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, do not spread coronavirus even if they come in contact with the deadly virus, said Vladimir Guschin, head of the pathogenic microorganisms population variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center. Gusgchin, during a healthcare congress on Thursday, said that Sputnik V reduces the risk of having a severe or moderate form of the virus by 14 percent.

"Those who received both doses of the vaccine have a 14 times lower risk of having a moderate or severe form of the disease if they become infected. In this event, those inoculated do not spread the viable virus and therefore pose no danger to others," reported Sputnik News quoting Guschin as saying. Sputnik V Makers Have Agreed to Supply COVID-19 Vaccine to Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is an adenovirus viral vector vaccine for COVID-19. Sputnik V is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered on August 11, 2020. The Gamaleya research center claims that the Russian vaccine has an efficacy of 97.6 percent. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: RDIF And Panacea Biotec Launch Production of Sputnik V in India.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing of Sputnik V will start soon in India as the country has accomplished technology-transfer to Indian companies. Dr. Vinod K. Paul, chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) confirmed the development on Thursday. According to reports, Apollo hospital will start administering the Sputnik V vaccine from the second week of June.

Sputnik V has been granted approval for emergency use by India's drug controller. The Russian vaccine was registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure on April 12, and use of the Russian vaccine started on May 14. Sputnik V has so far been registered in 66 countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).