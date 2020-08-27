Moscow, August 27: A declassified video showing the making and detonation of the world’s most powerful hydrogen bomb, dubbed the Tsar Bomba or Tsar’s bomb, has been released by Russia's nuclear energy agency Rosatom. The hydrogen bomb was tested over the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya on October 30, 1961. The declassified video begins with a caption declaring it to be "Top Secret". 'LUCIFER' Behind Deadly Explosions Across Nations? Viral Conspiracy Theory Points to First Letter of Each Nation Spelling Out the Devil's Name After Recent Gas Blast in Russia (Check Tweets).

According to a report by The New York Times, Russia's hydrogen bomb was believed to have been at least 3,333 times as destructive as the atomic bomb that wreaked havoc in Japan’s Hiroshima in 1945. The Tsar Bomba caused the largest ever man-made explosion on earth, equal to 50 million tons of TNT. The video footage showed the massive explosion from different angles and distances. Russian General Killed by Land Mine Explosion in Syria.

Declassified Video of World's Most Powerful Hydrogen Bomb Blast Released by Russia:

The Tasr Bomba was detonated 2.4 miles (4km) above the ground and the explosion utterly destroyed everything within a 21-mile (35km) radius. In order to ensure that the plane carrying the bomb could get far enough away before it detonated, the explosive is said to have been dropped with an enormous parachute.

A Soviet Tu-95 bomber dropped the Tasr Bomba. When it reached the detonation point, at an altitude of 4,000 metres, it exploded with a bright flash, leaving a mammoth mushroom cloud.

