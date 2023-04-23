Delhi, April 23: A first-class passenger on a Delta Airlines flight allegedly got drunk and forced himself on a male flight attendant, kissing him on the neck, as well as breaking the tray and plate carrying the captain's meal. The passenger has been identified as 61-year-old David Alan Burk. He was later arrested after the flight landed.

According to a report in New York Post, Burk was travelling from Minnesota to Alaska on a Delta Airlines flight on April 10, and had made sexual advances towards a crew member. Delta Flight Attendant Sits on Floor, Holds Jittery Flyer's Hand to Comfort Her; Heartwarming Photo Goes Viral.

The report said that since Burk was a first class passenger, he was entitled to drinks before the flight’s take-off from Minneapolis. However, he wasn't served the drink because of the regulations on the flight, making him "snippy" with the flight attendant. Post take off, Burk was served his drink of choice by the same flight attendant, who later allegedly became the victim of an assault by Burk. 'I’m Taking Over This Plane': Man Attacks Flight Attendant With Broken Spoon, Tries To Open Door of Boston-Bound Flight (Watch Video).

Burk allegedly stopped in the galley to compliment the flight attendant before requesting a kiss. After being refused the advance, Burk allegedly grabbed his neck, dragged the attendant towards him, and kissed his neck.

The shocking experience prompted the flight attendant to move to the back of the aircraft for the remaining six-hour journey. According to authorities, Burk also broke a tray bearing the captain’s meal. He later asked for two more glasses of red wine before falling asleep.

The pilot reported the incident to Delta and law enforcement as soon as the flight landed, and Burk was arrested when the flight landed.

Burk has however said that he doesn’t recall doing anything. However, he did admit that he consumed alcohol before the flight. Burk will now have to appear in court on 27 April on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

