Bradford, November 18: A former couple have been jailed after a toddler in UK had to undergo emergency life-saving brain surgery following a dog attack in Bradford. The judge while sentencing them said that young child could have died had she not received prompt medical attention.

Mirror reported that the mother of a neglected toddler failed to call 999 for eight minutes after the 2018 attack in Bradford. Her former partner had left the two-year-old girl alone with the dog despite an earlier warning not to.

The woman admitted two child cruelty charges and was jailed for 18 months. Her ex was jailed for a year.

The child had suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the brain after being "mauled" at the Bradford house by a German Shepherd which had recently given birth to puppies.

The incident took place after family key worker had earlier warned the mother about the potential dangers.

The worker had visited the home again a week before the attack and after seeing the puppies in the kitchen she repeated her advice not to leave their two dogs alone with the child.

But the court heard that while the mum was upstairs she called her partner and he left the toddler unattended downstairs.

A further examination revealed bruising to her shoulders, back, legs and arms which an expert concluded were unlikely to have been caused in the dog attack.

The police officers who attended at the house found it was unclean and messy with an overpowering smell of urine. The couple were also found to have taken cocaine and had been exercising their parental responsibilities with drugs in their system.

