New Delhi, March 30: Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media site in coming months, according to one of his aides. Social media giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube blocked Donald Trump for an indefinite period after the Capital Hill chaos on January 6. Many tweets, made by Trump, alleging fraud in the US presidential election were also flagged by Twitter. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Blames Donald Trump, Rioters for US Capitol Attack.

"We are going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody," Corey Lewandowski said on Newsmax TV network's "Saturday Agenda" show recently. Without providing more details about Trump's social media platform, Lewandowski added: "There’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled."

Last week, Trump also said that he had been working on his own social media platform and would have more details soon. "I am doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you will be hearing about soon," the former US President said in an interview for Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe's podcast "The Truth".

Earlier, Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former President would be back on social media in "about two to three months". Since the November 3, 2020, election, Trump has claimed that he was deprived of his victory by fraud. He repeatedly made these claims on Twitter, inviting actions. Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 when lawmakers were certifying the election of Joe Biden as President.

