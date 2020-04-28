Donald Trump Takes No Responsibility For People Injecting Disinfectants, Says 'I Can't Image Why' Calls to US Poison Control Centres Spiked

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 28: President Donald Trump on Monday said that he takes no responsibility for any increase in people using disinfectants improperly after dangerously suggesting last week that ingesting it could serve as a coronavirus treatment. According to a CNN report, when the US President was asked about the increase in calls to US poison control centres, during the press conference at White House, he said, "I can't imagine why." and clearly said that he takes no responsibility for the spike. NYC Poison Control Dept Sees Spike in Calls After Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remarks on Coronavirus.

The Poison Control Centre of New York City (NYC) recorded a spike in calls received on the day following US President Donald Trump's "inject-disinfectant" remarks on coronavirus. The department, in a statement, claimed that it recorded 30 cases from Thursday till 3 pm (local time) on Friday. The numbers were way higher than 13 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year. The jump in cases, according to critics, could be linked to a "bizarre" cure to coronavirus suggested by Trump -- which he later dismissed as "sarcasm".

Last week, United States President Donald Trump stirred a row by incorrectly suggesting that injecting disinfectants into humans may end up killing the viral load of SARS-nCoV-2019 -- which causes coronavirus. After Dettol, Lysol Issues Statement to Warn Against Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remedy for Coronavirus.

Immediately after his statement, disinfectant-maker Lysol and Dettol issued a statement to warn their users against injecting their product into the human body in any manner.