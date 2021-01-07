Washington, January 7: A day after thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, House Democrats have prepared Articles of Impeachment against the President. Democratic lawmakers circulated articles of impeachment on Thursday. It is the first serious step against Trump after the violent protests. US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

The articles were drafted by David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Rep Raskin. Cicilline, Congressman from Rhode Island's 1st district in a tweet, said, "I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the US Capitol." The articles termed Trump as a threat to national security and democracy of the country. Donald Trump Concedes Defeat, Guarantees 'Orderly Transition' After US Congress Certifies Joe Biden's Win.

Tweet by David Cicilline:

NEW: I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b92GL9Ap33 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

On January 6, Thousands shouting "Trump" and "USA, USA" marched to the Capitol, launching their assault after joint session adjourned following objections against Arizona's electoral college votes and the Senate and the House began to meet separately to consider the issue. The protesters climbed walls, smashed windows and even took down the American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag they brought along.

After the attack on US Capitol Trump asked his supporters to go home. He put out a video on his Twitter account. He said that they would play in to the hands of his opponents. He tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!".

World leaders, including Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau condemned the attack on the US Capitol. Facebook even suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram account. After the incident, Trump concedes his defeat. He also guaranteed orderly transition of power on January 20. Notably, Joe Biden won the US Presidential elections 2020. However, Trump refused to accept the election result.

