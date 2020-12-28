Santiago, Dec 28: A massive earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale jolted Chile's Araucania region, authorities said, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

According to the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, the epicentre of the quake on Sunday was recorded 144 km west of the municipality of Tolten, in the Pacific Ocean, about 680 km from the capital city of Santiago, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake, which had a depth of 26.5 km, was felt in the neighbouring regions of Los Lagos and Biobio.

Meanwhile, the Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service said the earthquake did not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami along the Chilean coasts.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is considered to be one of the most seismically active countries.

