London, July 17: A 54-year-old trans woman from Blackpool town in Lancashire was sentenced to nine months in prison after administration found out that she used public Wi-Fi to access child porn from the hospital bed. The Police also found a hoard of 80,000 images on the laptop of John Robert Marshall, who later admitted to her crime.

According to a report, published in the dailymail and BBC, Paedophile John Robert Marshall, who identifies himself as Julie Marshall, had used public wifi to look at some of her 80,000 images as she recovered from a heart attack in August 2017. Following this, police raided Marshall's house in Blackpool and seized two laptops, phone and multiple CDs. Bhopal Child Sex Racket: Porn CDs, Liquor Seized from Newspaper Owner Pyare Miyan's Flats

As per the details, the trans woman admitted to having made three counts of accessing her "vast" library of child sexual abuse images. Marshall also admitted to having downloading images from the internet between June 2004 and April 2018 in February. Among the images include 677 of category A, 465 of category B images and 79,958 of category C images.

Ordering a sentence of nine months to Marshall, Preston Crown Court Judge Simon Newell said the images were 'vast in number'. The Judge said, as quoted by the BBC, "It appears to me the period of time and the volume of images can only be met by an immediate custodial sentence."

Apart from the nine-month sentence for category A images, Marshall will be serving six months for the category B images and four months for the category C images. The court ordered all the sentences to run concurrently. Among other punishment, the court also gave a 10-year notification order to sign the sex offenders register and a six-year sexual harm prevention order.

