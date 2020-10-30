Paris, Oct 30: French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "Islamist terrorist attack" in Nice and vowed to take new measures to fight terrorism.

"Tomorrow there will be a Defence Council (meeting), in which new measures will be taken," announced Macron when visiting Nice where a knife attacker killed three people at Notre-Dame basilica early Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported. France 'Terror' Attack: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

Soldiers will be deployed to protect key sites, including places of worship and schools, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).