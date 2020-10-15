Bishkek, October 15: Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday resigned from the post amid a political crisis in the central Asian country. Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that he had resigned to bring peace in the country. The development came after supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov on Thursday once again demanded Jeenbekov's resignation.

Notably, Japarov was serving jail time since last week for kidnapping a public official. "I am not clinging to power. I do not want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who allowed bloodshed and shooting on its people. I have taken the decision to resign," reported global news agency AFP quoting Jeenbekov as saying. Kyrgyzstan Political Crisis: President Sooronbay Jeenbekov Accepts PM Kubatbek Boronov's Resignation, Offers to Resign After Formation of New Cabinet.

In a statement, he said that the current situation was close to a two-sided conflict. On the one hand, the protesters, on the other, the law enforcement agencies. The former Kyrgyzstan President urged both sides "not to succumb to provocations". One Person Killed, 590 Injured in Clashes in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday got its new Prime Minister on Wednesday. Jeenbekov accepted the nomination of Japarov as prime minister. He also asked Japarov and other politicians to withdraw their supporters Bishkek.

Last week, Jeenbekov accepted Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov's resignation. Notably, Boronov resigned from the post on October 6 after opposition groups seized government buildings following protests erupted over results of parliamentary elections.

Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held on October 4. The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26 percent of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, linked to a former top customs official, won over 24 percent of the votes. Sunday's elections were then annulled after the mass protest.

