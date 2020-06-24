Male (Maldives), June 24: President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday announced to re-open its border for international tourists from July 15 onwards. He added that all the guest houses and hotel in the island country will re-open for international tourists from August 1, while resorts, liveaboards and hotels will open from July 15 onwards.

Informing about the President Solih's order, the tourism ministry issued a statement and said, "His excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has announced the date for reopening Maldives for tourism after closure of the border on 27th March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." COVID-19: India Will Stand by Maldives in This Challenging Time, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Adding more, it also asked the international tourists to follow the guidelines, which has been published on www.tourism.gov.mv. The statement said, "As Maldives is preparing to open its borders on July 15, 2020, The Ministry of Tourism has published a 'Guideline for Restarting Tourism in Maldives' on www.tourism.gov.mv along with important travel information for travellers during the reopening phase.

Here's what Ministry of Tourism said:

Statement on restarting Maldives Tourism pic.twitter.com/hUzUTvnkAN — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) June 23, 2020

It is to be known that Maldives closed its international borders for tourists on March 27, 2020, citing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the John Hopkins data, Maldives have recorded 2,238 coronavirus cases, out of which 1,813 recovered while eight died.

