Washington, December 4: US biotech giant and COVID-19 vaccine developer, Moderna Inc has said that it expects to roll out around 100 Million to 125 Million of its experimental coronavrius vaccine at a global level.It is estimated to be out in the first quarter of 2021, the company said. It anticipates to produce 500 Million to 1 Billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, according to a report in Reuters. Moderna Vaccine: UK Secures Another 2 Million Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19.

The company plans to provide around 85 Million to 100 Million of its COVID-19 vaccine to it's home country -the USA. While, remaining 15 Million to 25 Million doses will be provided to the rest of the world. Modrerna Inc recently closed a deal of providing 2 Million doses of its vaccine to the UK. With it, the company will provide a total of 7 Million doses to country by the spring of 2021. Moderna Vaccine Found '100% Effective in Preventing Severe COVID-19 Cases', Emergency Use Authorisation Sought From FDA.

The company recently sought emergency use authorisation from US health regulator FDA. It has already sought a rolling review of its vaccine candidate from the drug regulators in Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel and Singapore. The company intends to seek the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Moderna Inc is developing the vaccine based on m-RNA-1273. The company had earlier said its final set of trial data showed "100 percent effectiveness" in preventing severe cases of COVID-19. Earlier, the company had reported an overall efficacy rate of 94.1 per cent.

