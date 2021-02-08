Naypyitaw, February 7: Pope Francis on Monday urged the Myanmar Military to release all the detained political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. The Pope’s statement came a week after the military coup in Myanmar. He called for immediate release of Myanmar's political leaders during a speech in his annual “state of the world” address to diplomats. Myanmar Partially Restores Internet Services Days After Military Coup, Say Reports.

“The path to democracy undertaken in recent years was brusquely interrupted by last week’s coup d’état,” reported Reuters quoting Francis as saying. He further added that the coup led to the imprisonment of different political leaders, who he hoped would be released as a sign of encouragement for a sincere dialogue aimed at the good of the country.

Earlier in the day, police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Thousands of people join anti-coup protests across the country as workers go on a nationwide strike. Protesters demanded release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the country on Monday over the disputed results of the November 8, 2020, parliamentary polls in which the former ruling party, National League for Democracy (NLD), obtained more than 80 per cent of the seats and increased its parliamentary majority. On Sunday, internet was partially restored in the country as a nationwide web, and social media blockade failed to curb public outrage against the coup.

