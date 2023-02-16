Islamabad, February 16: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has asked President Arif Alvi to order an inquiry against former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged violation of oath and the Constitution of the country, local media reported.

"Some very disturbing information has now come into the public domain whereby it is clear that Gen retd Bajwa as COAS violated his oath of office repeatedly," the PTI chief stated in a letter written to the president, shared publicly on the party's official social media channels today, Geo News reported. Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM Says Everyone Will Get a ‘Surprise’ on November 26.

Khan mentioned that the former army chief committed "violations" and requested Arif Alvi "as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to institute an immediate inquiry against him", Geo News reported. The PTI chairman referred to a column published in a newspaper earlier this month in which startling revelations about Khan's government were made attributing General (retd) Bajwa.

"He has admitted to a journalist that 'we' (and it would be critical to ascertain from him who was the 'we' in reference to) considered Khan dangerous to the country if he continued to stay in power," Khan said, adding the question that arises is who gave him the power to decide that an elected prime minister was supposedly a danger to the country. Pakistan: Imran Khan Asks Party Workers To Step Up Political Activities To Face Possible Snap Polls.

The PTI chairman noted that only the people through elections can decide who they want to elect as prime minister, Geo News reported. "Taking such a right on himself is in clear violation of his oath as given in Third Schedule Article 244 of the Constitution," he alleged.

While referring to Shaukat Tarin's corruption case, about which Bajwa claimed that the PTI finance minister approached the then spymaster General (retd) Faiz Hamid to get this matter sorted out.

"Regardless of the merits of his claims in this case, he has also admitted he managed to get NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed revealing that NAB was under his control - again a clear violation of the Constitutional oath because the army itself is a department under the Ministry of Defence and civilian official autonomous institutions do not come military control," Khan wrote, Geo News reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).