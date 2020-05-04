Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Misbehaves With Journalist When Questioned On Social Distancing, Says 'This is Negative Thinking'; Watch Video

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Islamabad, May 4: Amid the reports of rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan gaining worldwide attention, a video of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi misbehaving with a journalist is making the rounds on social media. Qureshi can be seen lashing out at a reporter who asked him why he is not following physical distancing amid the coronavirus spread.

When questioned by a reporter on why he is not following physical distancing amid coronavirus scare, the Pakistan Foreign Minister said, You shouldn't have come here, did I invite you? This is negative thinking. I have come to provide a service and you are doing your job. You do your work and let me do mine." Pakistani Expatriate Community in Britain Rejects Imran Khan's Plea For Funds Donation to Fight Coronavirus, Accuses Govt of Stealing From Poor by Cutting Their Salaries.

Here's the video shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat:

At a presser reporter asks foreign minister why he's not following physical distancing. Qureshi gets angry, tells the reporter: You shouldn't have come, did I invite you? pic.twitter.com/ZJWv6Mtmrp — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 3, 2020

This is not the first time that Qureshi was seen misbehaving in public. Earlier in April, the Foreign Minister was seen taking on a Station House Officer (SHO) in Multan. In that incident, Qureshi directed the SHO to change his attitude towards the public and issued him physical threats.

As per the Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 20,078 on Sunday, out of which 457 are dead, while 5,114 people have recovered so far. Authorities claim to have conducted over two lakh COVID-19 tests.