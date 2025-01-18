Mumbai, January 18: A 62-year-old deaf woman tragically lost her life after being mauled by a pack of dogs in the backyard of her Missouri residence just a week before her birthday. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday when three dogs attacked the woman and her elderly husband at their home in St. Louis. The City’s Animal Control Division seized the dogs involved in the attack,

The victim, identified by her family as Gladys Anthony, was hearing impaired, according to KMOV. Her daughter, Keisah Anthony, recounted the horrifying details, stating, “They took a chunk of her arm. Her legs were ate up. There was nothing that could be done to stop those damn dogs from touching her.”, Reported New York Times. Dog Attack in US: 3 XL Bully Dogs Attack and Kill Owner During Walk in California, All Euthanised (Watch Video).

The tragic attack unfolded as the woman’s 73-year-old husband fired gunshots into the air, desperately trying to scare off the dogs. Police were alerted to the scene by ShotSpotter technology and arrived to find the animals aggressively barking and encircling the couple in their backyard. Dog Attack in US: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Family’s Pet Rottweilers in California (Watch Video).

The victim's husband, who remains unidentified, sustained multiple bites to his arms and legs while trying to fend off the dogs with a broom after firing warning shots. St. Louis police spokesperson Mitch McCoy described the incident as "an absolute tragedy." Authorities traced the dogs to a nearby residence and identified their 54-year-old owner, who is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The City’s Animal Control Division seized the dogs involved in the attack, according to police. Reflecting on the tragic loss, Gladys Anthony’s daughter shared heartfelt memories, describing her as “sweet and loveable” and beloved by all who knew her. “It’s unimaginable that this happened to her. She didn’t deserve it,” she said, adding that Anthony's grandchildren are now left without their grandmother.

