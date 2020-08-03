London, August 3: After the US President Donald Trump's statement that TikTok will be banned in America, ByteDance-owned video-sharing app is looking to move its headquarters from Beijing to London. According to The Sun, the move to shift headquarters from China to the United Kingdom comes under a deal approved by British ministers. US President Donald Trump Agrees to Give China's ByteDance 45 Days to Negotiate Sale of TikTok With Microsoft: Reports.

ByteDance is likely to make an announcement about the same soon, the newspaper said, adding that this development will upset Trump Administration who were planning to impose a ban on TikTok in the United States. TikTok May Be Banned in US, Exploring Couple of Options, Says Donald Trump on Future of China-Owned Video App.

Currently, Microsoft is in discussions to acquire TikTok from ByteDance and is aiming to conclude negotiations by Sepetember 15. President Trump has also agreed to give Chinese internet giant 45 days to negotiate a deal with Microsoft Corp.

The US had earlier said that TikTok poses a national threat because of the personal data it handles. Last month, India had banned TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Shein, ShareIt and other Chinese apps citing security concerns.

