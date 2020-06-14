Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Typhoon Nuri Makes Landfall in China's Guangdong Province, National Meteorological Centre Issues Yellow Alert

World IANS| Jun 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST
A+
A-
Typhoon Nuri Makes Landfall in China's Guangdong Province, National Meteorological Centre Issues Yellow Alert
Typhoon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Beijing, June 14: Typhoon Nuri made landfall in China's Guangdong province on Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said.

Nuri hit Hailing Island in Yangjiang city at around 8.50 a.m., becoming the first typhoon to make a landfall in China this year, Xinhua news agency quoted the NMC as saying.

The NMC has renewed the blue alert for typhoon and the yellow alert for rainstorms.

It forecast strong wind in parts of the South China Sea and Guangdong and rainstorms in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi from Sunday to Monday.

Meteorological authorities have advised ships to return to harbour and cautioned against floods and geological disasters in these regions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
China Guangdong Province National Meteorological Centre Typhoon Nuri Yellow Alert
You might also like
Video of Children Playing on Roof of a 32-Storey Building in China Will Make an Acrophobic Squirm in Discomfort!
Viral

Video of Children Playing on Roof of a 32-Storey Building in China Will Make an Acrophobic Squirm in Discomfort!
China Removes Pangolin Scales From List of Traditional Medicines Raising Protection for World's Most Trafficked Animal
World

China Removes Pangolin Scales From List of Traditional Medicines Raising Protection for World's Most Trafficked Animal
Chingari, Another Indian Alternative to TikTok? Know Everything About The Social Media App That Pays Money to Video Creators
Technology

Chingari, Another Indian Alternative to TikTok? Know Everything About The Social Media App That Pays Money to Video Creators
Fat Police Dog Gets Stuck in Park Bench in China, Owner Says He Eats Too Much! (Watch Funny Rescue Video)
Viral

Fat Police Dog Gets Stuck in Park Bench in China, Owner Says He Eats Too Much! (Watch Funny Rescue Video)
Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi, Says Questions on China Border Row Should Not be Asked on Twitter
News

Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi, Says Questions on China Border Row Should Not be Asked on Twitter
Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China
News

Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China
Dog Waits on Bridge After Owner Jumps Off It in China, Other Such Instances of Dog's Loyalty Towards Their Hoomans That Prove Why They Are Man's Best Friend (Watch Heartbreaking Videos)
Viral

Dog Waits on Bridge After Owner Jumps Off It in China, Other Such Instances of Dog's Loyalty Towards Their Hoomans That Prove Why They Are Man's Best Friend (Watch Heartbreaking Videos)
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Questions Asked by Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Attacking Modi Govt’s Silence on the Issue
Politics

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Questions Asked by Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Attacking Modi Govt’s Silence on the Issue
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement