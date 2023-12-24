London, December 24: James Cleverly, the UK’s Interior Minister, came under fire for making a joke about using a date rape drug on his wife during an event at 10 Downing Street on December 18. He later apologized for his comments.

Interestingly, his remarks were made just a few hours after the Home Office declared its intention to combat spiking, a practice involving the secret administration of drugs into someone’s drink or body, according to a BBC report. 'Fu**ing Good Job' Remark: UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Issues Apology After Video of Her Using Expletive Post Interview Goes Viral.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Cleverly told female attendees at the event that adding “a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night” wasn’t “really illegal if it’s only a little bit”. He attributed the longevity of his marriage to ensuring his partner was “someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there”. Rishi Sunak Breached Parliament’s Code of Conduct: UK PM Apologises for ‘Inadvertent’ Code Breach Over Wife Akshata Murty’s Shares in Childminding Agency.

Cleverly, who met his wife at university and has two children with her, was criticized for his comments.

It’s worth noting that conversations at Downing Street receptions are typically considered “off the record” and not meant for media coverage. However, the Sunday Mirror chose to break this tradition due to the significance of Cleverly’s position and the nature of his comments.

A representative for Cleverly explained that “In what was always understood as a private conversation, James, the home secretary, tackling spiking made what was clearly meant to be an ironic joke - for which he apologises.”

Cleverly’s comments were condemned by several Labour Party politicians. Alex Davies-Jones, the Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, dismissed the excuse that “it was a joke”, calling for a complete cultural shift to effectively address spiking and violence against women and girls. She emphasized that the change needs to start from the top.

Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, expressed disbelief that the home secretary could make such distasteful jokes on the same day the government announced a new policy on spiking, a serious crime that has a devastating impact on the lives of young women.

