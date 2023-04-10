Mumbai, April 10: A high school teacher, Jeffrey Keene, was expelled for asking students to write their obituary as a part of their assignment. He was hired at Florida's Dr Philips High School in January. However, there was no official reason given to him before getting dismissed.

According to local media, the Orange County School District has released a statement saying, "the teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence...(and) has been terminated." The authorities released no further notice about it.

Jeffrey Keene posted the assignment on his Facebook page, where he asked the upper-grade students to complete a psychology lesson and imagine that "today was your last day alive" and write a death note about it. In short, he meant students to write an obituary.

He also asked students to think, "Why does the United States have so many mass shootings". Moreover, he wrote, "What kind of 'positive actions' can we...take to decrease the number of mass shootings?"

In an interview with Fox media house, Keeene, 63, said that it was a challenge for him to get students "rid of all the fluff and show them what's important in the world".

Moreover, he informed the media that he could not challenge the decision taken by the school authorities as he was on probation and not yet a member of the teachers' union. Also, he does not want to do escalate this matter further.

Moreover, violent cases in Orlando are not rare. The city is one of the deadliest mass shootings sites in the country, with issues like June 2016 assault by a gunman that killed at least 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

Gun violence is quite common in the US. However, the rules for it remain the same. During an assembly session, as many as two state legislators in Tenessee were expelled for demanding gun control measures.

