Tamil Nadu: Bus-Container Lorry Collision in Tirupur District, 19 Killed

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Coimbatore, February 20: Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from here, on Thursday, officials said. Tamil Nadu Accident: 19 Dead After KSRTC Bus Collides With Truck Near Avinashi Town of Tirupur district.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbator-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said. Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)