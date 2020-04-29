35 Policemen Transferred in Connection with Palghar Lynching

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): As many as 35 policemen of Kasa Police Station have been transferred in connection with the Palghar lynching incident, police said.This comes days after a petition was filed in Bombay High Court seeking to transfer the investigation into the Palghar incident, in which three people were killed by a mob, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).The petition, filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, also sought directions to the central government and Palghar SP to submit a report to the NIA with a view to enabling the agency to make a decision about taking over the investigation.Palghar Police have arrested around 110 people, including nine juveniles in connection with the mob lynching.Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspected them of being thieves, police said. (ANI)

