8 People, Including 2 Children Intercepted While Travelling to Bihar Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Eight people, including two children, were intercepted at a picket in central Delhi on Thursday when they were travelling to Bihar in a car amid the lockdown on a fake curfew pass, officials said.

The police intercepted their car at the Idgah picket on Rani Jhansi road.

There were five men, one woman and two children inside the vehicle, police said.

They were natives of Madhubani district in Bihar and were presently residing at Gali Chameliyan in Sadar Bazar, police said.

The eight of them wanted to leave the national capital and travel to Madhubani due to the spread of coronavirus. They had a fake curfew pass, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against them as they managed to come out of the Sadar Bazar area despite it being a containment zone, police said.

