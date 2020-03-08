All-ladies Team Looking After Train Maintenance Work in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Breaking the stereotype, the women here are managing the maintenance of Vanchinad Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station for the last three years."We are maintaining this train happily and confidently for the last three years. We examine almost every part of the train to ensure that they are fine," said a woman worker."We start our work at around 10.30-11 am and complete it by 4:30 pm. The train departs at 5:45 pm. Seventeen members are there in the team," she added."The staff is not technically qualified but they have learned every task. They are all graduates and post-graduates. In this century nothing is impossible for women, they are working in every field," the woman worker added. (ANI)

