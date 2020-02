Andhra Police Detains Man for Harassment After Getting First Distress Call on Disha App

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a 'Zero FIR' against a person for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a moving bus.The woman passenger had lodged a complaint through the Disha App to the Eluru Three Town police. The woman gave an SOS call through the App at around 4 am alleging harassment by a co-passenger.According to Disha Special Officer Deepika, the accused has been detained.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Disha App on February 8. The chief minister appreciated the police team for their quick response during a review meeting held on Tuesday. (ANI)

