Actor Anil Kapoor remembered his late father Surinder Kapoor, on his 99th birth anniversary and shared some beautiful memories and old photographs with fans.

Taking to his Instagram account to share a series of monochrome images featuring his father alongside iconic personalities like Raj Kapoor, RD Burman, Shashi Kapoor, and Parveen Babi, Anil reflected on the values his father upheld.

Anil Kapoor Shares Touching Post on Father Surinder Kapoor’s 99th Birth Anniversary

In his caption, the Animal actor wrote, "Celebrating my dad's 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him, but gave all our lives meaning. His presence was so magnetic and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here's to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration...."