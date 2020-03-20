Asus India Asks All Employees to Work from Home from March 23

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) PC maker Asus India has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home (WFH) from March 23, in line with government advisory to check the spread of coronavirus.

The company has also restricted travel of employees and visitors to office.

"Effective 23rd March we have made WFH mandatory for all employees across India till 31st March, following the recent guidance from the government. We have also restricted the travel of employees," Asus India and South Asia Regional Director Leon Yu said in a statement.

The company has around 300 employees in India.

Yu said the company hasn't experienced any major jolts to the business, and it is being carried out as usual while ensuring proper precautions.

"At Asus, it is our utmost endeavour to protect our employees by taking the best precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Till last week our employees across all geographies were divided into two teams and alternate day WFH was implemented," Yu said.

"We have also provided all employees with masks and hand sanitisers while operating within the office premises or on field," he added.PTI PRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)