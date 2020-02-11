Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Unveil Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday will unveil a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at Rajendra Nagar area of the city.The park at which the statue is being installed is the place where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducts its 'shakhas' (assembly). This park is situated next to RSS Bihar headquarter 'Vijay Niketan'.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party.He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.He passed away on February 11, 1968. (ANI)

