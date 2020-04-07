BMC Rejects Reports of Sealing Area Near Matoshree

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 7 (ANI): Vijay Khabale Patil, chief public relations officer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday refuted media reports that the area near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, had been sealed."Media reports that area near Matoshree in Mumbai is sealed is incorrect. Only routine sanitisation work was going on there," Patil said.Various media reports earlier claimed that the area near the Chief Minister's residence had been sealed as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Mumbai. Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a statement said that the state government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labourers and providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labourers and homeless people across the state.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 868 including 52 deaths.India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281. (ANI)

