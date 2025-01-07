New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, launched the multilingual functionality on e-Shram portal, during an event held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In line with the vision of making eShram a 'One-Stop-Solution', this portal will now be available in all 22 Scheduled Languages, the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated in a release.

Also Read | 'Vanvaas' Impact or Coincidence? Here's How Director Anil Sharma Reacted to Supreme Court's Latest Ruling on Important Gift Deed Case.

The event attended by Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and several senior officials, marked the achievement of another milestone in Government's efforts to provide comprehensive social protection to unorganized workers in the country.

MEITY's Bhashini project has been leveraged to upgrade the eShram portal with 22 languages. The previous version was available only in English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.

Also Read | 'When the Phone Rings' Episode 12 Explained: Does Baek Sa-Eon Reunite With His Wife Hong Hee-Joo After All the Twists in MBC Thriller-Romance Drama?.

In his address, Mandaviya highlighted the growing trust in the e-Shram platform, sharing that the portal records an average of over 30,000 registrations per day by unorganised workers. Union Minister urged all unorganised workers to register on the e-Shram portal to avail benefits of various Government schemes designed to support their welfare, livelihood and well-being.

He emphasized that registration on the portal would facilitate access to a broad spectrum of social security schemes and initiatives. As on date, access to twelve schemes of the Government of India has been facilitated through the eShram portal. For greater outreach and to ensure a seamless and user-centric experience, Dr. Mandaviya mentioned that engagement of mediators such as Common Service Centres, Bank Correspondents, Post offices, MY Bharat volunteers, etc., will be explored.Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, elaborated that the Ministry has been working on enabling e-Shram as a 'One Stop Solution' for seamless access to Government schemes tailored for welfare and social protection of unorganised workers.

She informed that the efforts are underway to integrate all relevant social security and welfare schemes with the e-Shram portal, including relevant programmes of State Governments.

Registration of Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) and gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal, is ongoing on mission-mode.

Secretary, M/o L&E mentioned that launch of an e-Shram Mobile App, introduction of a Single Common Application Form to enable single sign-on for users, and integration with payment gateways to further simplify access of social protection benefits, are some of the next initiatives in pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)