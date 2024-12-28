PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28: In a warm display of goodwill, Akkala Sudhakar, Member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), led a delegation to personally extend birthday greetings to Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy. Accompanying him were former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and senior Congress leader Chakradhar Reddy.

The delegation highlighted Narender Reddy's significant contributions to the state's development and governance. Akkala Sudhakar commended his instrumental role in advising on key policies and welfare initiatives that have positively impacted the people of Telangana.

The meeting also included discussions on Telangana's growth trajectory and the collaborative efforts needed to achieve long-term developmental goals. Both Bonthu Rammohan and Chakradhar Reddy joined Akkala Sudhakar in appreciating Narender Reddy's dedication and service to the state.

Narender Reddy expressed his gratitude for their thoughtful wishes and reiterated his commitment to supporting the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a progressive and prosperous Telangana.

The occasion was a testament to the shared efforts and camaraderie among leaders working towards the state's betterment.

