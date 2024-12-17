VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17: At the recent TechXcelerate: Digital Transformation for Next Gen MSMEs conclave part of Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, shared the remarkable journey of the multinational conglomerate. He highlighted the company's growth from humble beginnings to becoming a global powerhouse, spanning over 32 countries and 12 industries while reiterating its commitment to empowering communities across South Asia, including India.

Also Read | Quinton de Kock Birthday Special: Top Five Knocks in International Cricket of South Africa’s Star Wicketkeeper-Batter as He Turns 32.

"Starting small and now spanning a diverse portfolio of industries--from foods and banking to real estate and electric vehicles--CG Corp Global's journey is a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and values," said Chaudhary.

Empowering India's Workforce

Also Read | Mumbai College Admission Scam: 2 Clerks Tamper With Admission Portal, Forge Mark Sheets and Other Documents To Secure Admissions for 50 Students in Somaiya College; Arrested.

He emphasized CG Corp Global's dedication to workforce development, citing examples from their manufacturing unit in Sikkim, where most employees are women. "I am especially proud of the incredible women in our workforce, who continue to inspire us with their skills and adaptability. Empowering them through skill development is both a privilege and a responsibility," he said.

In India, CG Corp Global actively contributes to skill-building initiatives in partnership with local governments and regional bodies. These efforts are part of the company's broader mission to foster economic development, create sustainable livelihoods, and uplift regional communities.

Commitment to Rajasthan's Development

A significant manifestation of the commitment is the Greentech Mega Food Park in Roopangarh Village, Ajmer District. Spanning 85 acres, this state-of-the-art facility provides integrated processing services, will eventually be beneficial for more than 25,000 farmers of the area and cater employment opportunities for more than 5,000 individuals.

Driving Regional Economic Growth

With a legacy of over 140 years, CG Corp Global is deeply connected to South Asia's growth story. The company remains focused on building regional synergies that drive economic progress and innovation.

"India holds a significant place in our journey, and we are deeply committed to contributing to its economic progress while empowering its people as part of our broader regional vision," Chaudhary added.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

As a pioneer in multiple sectors, CG Corp Global leverages technology and sustainability to enhance its operations and contribute to global goals. The company's initiatives include:

Skill Development: Implementing training programs to upskill employees, strongly focusing on women's empowerment across manufacturing and service industries.

Sustainability: Adopting energy-efficient practices, sustainable packaging solutions, and renewable energy to align with regional and global sustainability goals.

MSME Support: Sharing expertise to mentor and support MSMEs in integrating into global value chains and achieving sustainable growth.

Building a Legacy of Impact

CG Corp Global's story is about resilience, innovation, and commitment to making a difference. By fostering partnerships, driving inclusive growth, and embracing new-age technologies, the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in South Asia and beyond.

"Our focus has always been on building a legacy that goes beyond business success--a legacy that inspires and empowers communities across the region," Chaudhary concluded.

About CG Corp Global

Since 1884, CG Corp Global has been making a meaningful impact across 32 countries, with a net worth surpassing $1.8 billion. We have expanded into various industries and are associated with globally renowned brands such as Wai Wai, The Farm at San Benito, Moldcell, Taj Hotels, Fairmont, The Fern, Nabil Bank, Union Bank, and CG Motors. With over 30,000 employees worldwide, we take pride in being Nepal's first multinational corporation, committed to delivering on our promises to stakeholders for over a century.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)