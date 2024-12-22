Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu has launched UDAN Yatri Cafe, Centenary Postal Special Cover, along with the coffee table book during the inauguration of the Centenary Celebrations of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Marking the occasion on December 21, a budget-friendly cafe named "UDAN Yatri Cafe" was launched at the NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation as a pilot project supporting the transformative initiatives by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and AAI.

Also Read | Ganderbal: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Wound at Police Training Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cafe will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience.

A series of initiatives, like the release of the Centenary Postal Special Cover along with My Stamp and Souvenir Coin to honour the 100 years of Kolkata Airport, along with a coffee table book showcasing India's cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architectures of AAI, was also launched by the Minister on this occasion.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A photo exhibition of some of the rarest images capturing the journey of Kolkata Airport was also inaugurated by the Union Minister. The minister and other dignitaries also participated in a signature campaign by writing heartfelt messages marking the glorious history of the airport.

The event started by paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and later on, a tree plantation was also done by all the dignitaries, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated in a release.

While addressing the gathering at the Centennial Celebrations of Kolkata Airport, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation congratulated everyone whose efforts have contributed to this remarkable milestone.

He emphasised that Kolkata is indeed a 'City of Joy' as it welcomes with utmost warmth. He added that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is a proud legacy and testament to India's civil aviation journey. For generations, this airport has been more than just a gateway, a bridge connecting Kolkata to the rest of the country and world.

On this occasion, the employees of AAI and airport stakeholders like airlines, CISF, etc., who have significantly contributed during many years to the progress and development of Kolkata Airport, were also felicitated.

Spreading across an area of 1566.3 acres of land and a built-up area of 230,000 Sqm, NSCBI Airport is equipped to serve 26 million passengers annually and caters to around 49 domestic and 15 international destinations. The airport also drives economic growth, supporting businesses through robust air-freight services, including a state-of-the-art cargo terminal that connects eastern India to the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)