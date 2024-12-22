Real Madrid will look to be in hot pursuit of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga title race when they host Sevilla this evening. The Los Blancos have 37 points from 17 games played and currently occupy the third spot in the table. Carlo Ancelotti will not be happy with the kind of start his side have made this season but with plenty of games still left to play, the team can catch up and come alive once again. Opponents Sevilla are 12th and with just two wins in the last five matches, they need to make positive inroads fast. Real Madrid versus Sevilla will be streamed on the GTX World website from 8:45 PM IST. Barcelona 1-2 Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth's Last Minute Goal Helps Diego Simeone's Men Beat Catalan for First-Time Since 2006.

Real Madrid are missing a few key defenders in David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao. Vinicius Jr is suspended for the tie due to accumulation of yellow cards. Kylian Mbappe plays up top for the side with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind him. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz will be deployed on the wings. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Djibril Sow, Adria Pedrosa, Chidera Ejuka, Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou will be the players missing out for Sevilla. Lucien Agoume will be the defensive midfielder while Saul Niguez and Manu Bueno push forward to join the attack. Issac Romero plays as the striker for the visitors and his main task will be to hold up play.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid goes up against Sevilla in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla will be held at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu and start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Lamine Yamal Showcases Golden Boy Award to Barca Fans Ahead of Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga 2024–25 Clash (View Pic).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Real Madrid vs Sevilla online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid should dominate this game and secure an easy win here.

