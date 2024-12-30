VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is set to redefine home buying with the launch of India's first-ever Quick Real Estate Mall at the upcoming 32nd CREDAI-MCHI Property and Home Finance Expo. Scheduled from January 17 to 19, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event will introduce a groundbreaking approach to home buying, tailored to empower women and streamline the purchasing process.

This year's expo will place a strong emphasis on Pink Sunday, a dedicated initiative focused on empowering women homebuyers through the MCHI STREE Awas Yojana. This program underscores CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to making homeownership more inclusive and accessible for women, aligning with its vision of fostering transparency, trust, and empowerment in the real estate sector. By addressing the unique needs of women in the home-buying journey, the initiative ensures a supportive and welcoming environment for aspiring homeowners.

Speaking about this transformative initiative, Dominic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, emphasized, "The Quick Real Estate Mall is a reflection of our vision to transform the real estate sector with innovation and customer-centric solutions. By streamlining the home-buying process and introducing unique features, we are making homeownership more accessible, especially for first-time buyers. This is not just an event; it is the beginning of a new era in Indian real estate."

He added, "This expo is designed to provide an unparalleled experience to buyers. From the Friday Ambassadors Connect, which will see the participation of over 5,000 channel partners, to the Super Saturday Sale offering exclusive deals, we have planned engaging initiatives to benefit everyone involved."

Nikunj Sanghvi, Chairperson of the Expo and Treasurer of CREDAI-MCHI, remarked, "We are thrilled to present this groundbreaking initiative to redefine how people experience real estate. With dedicated efforts like Pink Sunday and the Quick Real Estate Mall, we aim to address the evolving demands of homebuyers while empowering women to take confident steps towards homeownership. This expo will set a new benchmark in creating an accessible and inclusive home-buying ecosystem."

The Quick Real Estate Mall is poised to revolutionize the home-buying experience by enabling prospective buyers to book their dream homes and secure loan approvals within just ten minutes. This innovative concept addresses the growing demand for convenience and efficiency, streamlining the entire process and setting a new standard in the industry. With this initiative, CREDAI-MCHI aims to enhance accessibility for first-time buyers and create a seamless experience for all participants.

The three-day event will also host prestigious awards ceremonies, including the Golden Pillars Awards and Spaciux Awards for Architects, celebrating excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. These initiatives aim to create an engaging platform for developers, financial institutions, and homebuyers to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

