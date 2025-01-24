Davos [Switzerland], January 24 (ANI): Eclat Health Solutions, a leading global healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company, has announced the expansion of its operations in Telangana following a productive meeting between its Founder and CEO, Karthik Polsani and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, an official release stated.

The meeting was held on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

As part of this expansion, Eclat will establish a state-of-the-art 800-seater facility in Hyderabad, which is expected to be fully operational by April 2025. The company plans to hire additional talent to support its rapidly growing client base, which includes some of the largest healthcare systems and payers in the United States.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Eclat Health currently employs over 3,000 professionals globally, including 450 employees in the United States. The company specializes in revenue cycle management, data analytics, and AI-driven clinical documentation solutions, according to the release.

Its SaaS-based AI platform, Evaire, enhances operational efficiencies, improves reimbursement accuracy, and ensures compliance for healthcare providers.

"Eclat already has a significant presence in Telangana, with over 2,000 employees across two offices in Hyderabad. The company was an early mover in tier-2 city operations, setting up its Karimnagar center in 2011. What began as a pilot has now grown into a 500-strong workforce, specializing in high-complexity medical coding services, with over 60% of employees being women," the release added.

Apart from its Hyderabad and Karimnagar offices, Eclat also operates in Lucknow, Cebu (Philippines), and the United States. With this expansion, Eclat reaffirms its commitment to leveraging AI-driven innovations in healthcare while contributing to job creation and skill development in Telangana.

Karthik Polsani, Founder and Group CEO of Eclat Health, stated, "Telangana has been a key strategic location for Eclat since our inception. The state's strong IT ecosystem, availability of skilled talent, and progressive business policies make it an ideal destination for expansion. This new facility will allow us to scale our AI-driven solutions and continue delivering high-quality healthcare support services to our global clients."

Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, Government of Telangana, welcomed the expansion, saying: "Telangana continues to be at the forefront of attracting cutting-edge technology and healthcare companies. Eclat Health's growth and investment in Hyderabad, as well as in tier-2 locations like Karimnagar, is a testament to the state's robust infrastructure and talent pool. We are committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that supports such industry leaders in their expansion plans."

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24, 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. (ANI)

