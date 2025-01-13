BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Electromech, a specialized data-center MEP Services provider, and its Promoters have successfully secured investments from international institutional funds including AIG Direct, an affiliated Fund of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, LLP, and domestic family office investors including Ved Prakash Chaturvedi, a Mutual Fund industry veteran, and the Family Office of Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu of LMW Ltd.

The investment secures the Company's revenue growth momentum of 40%+ per annum as Electromech continues to serve the growing need for deep expertise and a complete MEP service offering in the data center sector as client projects scale further in size and technological capability. Additional growth areas include initiatives in the Global Capability Centre segment, and emerging segments such as industrial projects of high-tech companies and semi-conductor manufacturing. While continuing to maintain its leadership in the Data Center sector by building a further 200+ MW capacity and increased share of wallet per megawatt in the near term, the Company will selectively explore partnerships for cutting edge technology and inorganic opportunities to further enhance growth. Varun Maniar, Managing Director of Electromech said, "We wanted to maintain our Leadership position in the data center space for which access to high quality and patient capital is an integral part of our strategy. The funding will assist us in investing for future growth including strengthening our management team, exploring strategic initiatives to further enhance of capabilities, and exploring new markets as we progress towards our near-term revenue goal of INR 1,000 crore."

S Harikrishnan, Founder at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors said, "We have been impressed by the execution capability while managing growth of Varun and the Team at Electromech. We are quite excited by the Opportunity in the Data Centre and GCC industry in India and the region. We look forward to Electromech continuing to strengthen management and explore new avenues for growth after having even greater access to capital" Mosaic Capital Services Private Limited ('Mosaic Capital') acted as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to the Company. Prabir Talati/Inflexion Advisors was the Strategic Advisor to the Company and the Promoters while Quillon Partners were the Legal Counsel for the Company and the Promoters

