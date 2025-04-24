BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: In the recent years, the Indian lifestyle experiences have been transformed with modern architecture, luxurious real estate, minimal interiors and product design innovations. A lot of enhancements in lifestyle are intertwined with technology that enhances comfort, security and convenience. In India, where the desire for sophisticated, intelligent homes is growing, smart living is no longer a trend but a new standard for high-end connected living. With this backdrop, the upcoming Mumbai edition of Smart Home Expo 2025 is geared up to bring forward 400+ leading Indian and international brands who will showcase innovations right from smart switches to home and building automation systems, pioneering audio-visual solutions, smart lighting as well as next-gen consumer electronics. The expo will take place from 8 - 10 May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre and is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and World Media Expo LLP.

From voice-controlled lighting to fingerprint door locks and fully automated entertainment systems, the future of home living is becoming smarter, safer and more stylish than ever. Offering a glimpse into this world of intelligent living, Smart Home Expo in its 6th edition will bring together 400+ leading brands showcasing the latest in smart home technology, automation systems, security devices, audio-visual innovations and solutions that are energy-efficient. The expo will draw interior designers, architects, tech lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.

As Indian homes evolve, there is a growing demand for smart solutions that bring convenience, security and luxury together. Products on display will range from Wi-Fi-enabled switches and remote-controlled blinds to mood-based lighting, smart alarm and security systems, immersive home theatres, advanced audio-video systems and much more. The expo will feature companies like ABB, ADI-Snapone, Basalte, CP Plus, Denon, Havells, Marvel Decor, RTI, Rako Control, Schneider Electric, Sonos and more.

Driven by urbanisation, higher disposable incomes and rising consumer awareness about home automation - the industry is only here to grow. With this backdrop, India's smart home market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% till 2028, making it one of the fastest-growing segments globally as per a report by Research and Markets.

Ahead of the show, Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed: "India's smart home market is poised for a significant growth and Smart Home Expo plays a vital role in driving this transformation. This platform brings industry leaders together to collaborate, innovate and address key challenges--from affordability to cybersecurity. Today, the focus is on making smart home solutions more accessible and strategising ways to penetrate every household. I am certain that Smart Home Expo will present the innovations for the future encouraging the visitors to gain valuable insights, experience advanced products and develop meaningful connections at the show."

Expressing his thoughts on the same, Sandeep Singh, Exhibition Director, World Media & Expo LLP, added: "Smart Home Expo has witnessed exponential growth over the years--not just in the number of participating brands but also in the quality and volume of business visitors. With over 400 leading Indian and global brands now showcasing their innovations, the event has truly become a benchmark for the industry. This impressive rise is closely tied to India's booming real estate sector, which has significantly fuelled the demand for smart home technology and custom home solutions across the country."

Prior to the show, a survey conducted with the participating companies in the expo, presents some important highlights as below:

Demand Drivers for Smart Home Products Convenience and automation, luxury living, security and surveillance, compatibility with other devices and aesthetics.

Trends to dominate in the next 5 years AI-driven smart homes, voice & gesture-controlled interfaces, energy-efficient & sustainable solutions, interconnected IoT ecosystems, health-focused smart home tech.

Audio Video (AV) trends for smart homes offering enhanced experience, wireless & multi-room audio solutions, ultra HD, 8K & micro-LED Displays, AV over IP & cloud-based streaming, immersive 3D & spatial audio, smart AV integration with IoT, personalised & AI-optimised audio, hi-res & lossless audio streaming, AI-enhanced AV calibration & optimisation, outdoor & garden entertainment systems.

Smart lighting solutions with AI-driven predictive lighting, human-centric lighting remote & voice-controlled smart lighting, energy-efficient & sustainable lighting, high-end aesthetic & architectural lighting for projects.

Security technologies and growing solutions for Personalised access for guests and staff, ultra-HD and AI-enhanced smart cameras, multi-factor authentication for home entry, two-way video intercoms, fire, gas, and environmental hazard detection, biometric and facial recognition access control, RFID and smart keyless entry systems.

Being a highly tech-driven segment, the expo is lined up with various knowledge sessions across all three days led by industry experts that will deep-dive into topics on technologies their applications, product innovations, global trends and more.

For architecture, design and real-estate professionals searching the advanced solutions for their unique project needs, Smart Home Expo will offer a holistic experience of tech-based products redefining the Indian lifestyle - whether it is for new residential projects or renovations of existing spaces or simply finding new solutions. The range of product showcases will present solutions that can add the luxury of comfort and convenience to the fingertips of the end user, thereby enhancing one's everyday lifestyle. Press information and photographic material:www.smarthomeworld.in

