New Delhi [India], January 15: Dr. Murtaza Ali Hamid, the researcher behind fuel burn radiation technology, today provided detailed information about his research and made several surprising claims.

According to the information provided, he conducted successful tests of this Technology recently at Palghar near Mumbai and Jewar near Greater Noida, explaining the entire process in detail. When asked about the technology, Dr. Murtaza stated that his technique allows him to directly trace any vehicle on the road via satellite without requiring GPS devices, mobile SIM cards, or cameras inside or outside the vehicle.

When asked how vehicles can be identified without any network or devices, he explained that the fuel used in the vehicle produces sparks in the engine, generating 24 specific particles. Among these, 16 particles form a unique identity for the vehicle, which ensures no two vehicles share the same identity. The remaining 8 particles fluctuate to provide accurate information about the vehicle's location, movement, and weight.

He further explained that these radiation emissions, which are infrared, are captured by satellites in space. These are then transmitted to mirror earth stations on the ground, received as raw files, and processed using a special algorithm to convert them into CNV files. This process uniquely identifies and continuously tracks every vehicle. This tracking is impossible to disrupt, and vehicles can still be identified even if their paint, body, or RTO number is tampered with. As long as the engine is running and fuel is burning, the live location of the vehicle is accessible. Even after the engine is turned off, the last location remains available.

When questioned about the process, its final outcomes, and validation, Dr. Murtaza shared that he set up a 16-foot sea-band dish antenna in an empty area, installed an LNB converter, and aligned the dish to the G30 satellite in India, positioned at 83.5 degrees east. He connected an MPEG-4 manual setup box to this dish and a minimum 8 TB capacity server to the setup box. The server was then connected to a screen.

He revealed that upon completing the setup, the screen initially displayed "No Signal." He manually set up the frequency on the setup box, adjusted the symbol rate, and received raw file data directly on the server. Using an algorithm software, the raw files were converted into CNV files. By integrating this software with the Government of India's "Vaahan Portal," the live location of vehicles began to appear.

To check the location of a specific vehicle, entering the RTO number on the software would send an OTP to the registered mobile number. Upon verification, the vehicle's live location would be displayed. Additionally, searching for any specific road, block, or area would display all vehicles and traffic movements in that region. This process does not require any GPS equipment on vehicles.

Dr. Murtaza emphasized the importance of obtaining permission from government agencies and satellite operating companies to access satellite channel frequencies and data symbol rates. He also mentioned that, since the technology is patented, anyone wishing to use his software, algorithms, or process must obtain his approval.

When asked about the advantages of this technology, Dr. Murtaza stated that it enables direct monitoring of vehicles without requiring any equipment on them. As a result, every vehicle on the road remains under radar, enhancing security. It could significantly reduce road accidents, decrease traffic management costs, alleviate highway jams, and cut annual fuel consumption by 20%.

Discussing his future plans, Dr. Murtaza revealed that after successful independent trials in India, preparations are underway to demonstrate and implement the technology in countries like Dubai, Germany, and Singapore.

When asked about the costs involved, he stated that he personally funded the trials. However, large-scale implementation would require significant investment. Talks with several domestic and international companies are in the final stages, and the technology's successful execution is expected to yield positive results in the coming months. He concluded that this technology would soon replace GPS worldwide

