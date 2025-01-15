San Francisco, January 15: TechCrunch, a leading tech news company, has reportedly laid off its staff amid 'evolving needs'. TechCrunch has been a source for news about the latest developments in tech, such as artificial intelligence (AI), startups, internet products, and breaking news related to technology. However, this digital publisher cut its staff to focus on the exciting future ahead.

Business Insider reported that US-based digital media company TechCrunch confirmed the workforce reduction and around 10 employees were affected. Although the number may be small, the overall news industry suffered a wave of layoffs last year. This year, due to several factors, the industry may also announce various job cut rounds. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Laying Off Around 3,600 Lowest Performing Employees From Global Workforce, Says 2025 To Be ‘Intense Year’.

The report by BI mentioned that a company spokesperson confirming about the TechCrunch layoffs and said, "We're excited for the future'. The TechCrunch spokesperson reportedly stated that through the new changes, the news company was making changes to some of its roles that were no longer fit to serve its evolving needs.

Despite the layoffs, the company would continue on its path of growth and hire more people, said the spokesperson. As per the report, the spokesperson addressed the TechCrunch job cuts and said the new adjustments would reflect the company's commitment to align its team structure with its business goals.

Last year, several media giants laid off their employees to align with their business needs, such as restructuring, making the structure lean, adopting automation to some extent, or as a cost-cutting measure. The report mentioned that TechCrunch layoffs were not introduced as a measure of cutting its costs. Wall Street Layoffs Coming: Over 2,00,000 Jobs at Risk As AI, GenAI Set To Transform Financial Sector of United States, Says Report.

The report highlighted Vox Media layoffs announced last week for the second time during the month. Besides, the other media houses, including BuzzFeed's HuffPost, reduced 22% of its workforce, costing 30 jobs, and its chief editor, Danielle Belton, also resigned amid the layoffs. As per the report, the Washington Post also planned to lay off certain roles. Meta recently ended its fact-checking programme, which has also affected many news media companies.

