VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28: Cracknell, the landscape architect for the upcoming project of Trinity, Sky Palazzo Residences, has handed over the final landscape design to Trinity. Crafted by a global team of over 360 visionary members, the design is rooted in three pillars, including social well - being, health, and nature first design. The key element of the design involves the man - made beach featured in the project.

Also Read | 'Kitne Paise Mile?': Netizens React to Yahya Bootwala vs 'Kesari Chapter 2' Plagiarism Row Being Resolved 'Amicably', Demand To Know What Happened.

"With the final landscape design now in place, we're entering an exciting phase of execution alongside Cracknell--one of the most respected names in landscape architecture. At Sky Palazzo Residences, Sector 88B Gurugram, significant progress has already been made on-site, and this collaboration marks another step toward delivering a truly transformative residential experience. The man-made beach concept, along with integrated greens and curated open spaces, is unlike anything the city has seen before. We believe this project is set to become a game-changer for Gurugram's real estate landscape" stated Mr. Avinash Nagpal, Senior Vice President Projects, Trinity.

Sky Palazzo Residences, India's first man-made beach residences, seamlessly blends Amalfi-style coastal elegance with contemporary architectural brilliance. Trinity's unwavering vision to create an exceptional lifestyle experience is reinforced by this collaboration, ensuring that every detail embodies the essence of sophistication and comfort. With Cracknell's cutting-edge designs, residents will enjoy an unmatched blend of functionality, aesthetic refinement, and luxurious indulgence. The project will offer microclimates that sync with nature, further redefining luxury at Dwarka Expressway. This partnership will not only enhance Sky Palazzo Residences' appeal but also set new industry standards for Trinity's future projects, positioning them as iconic landmarks in modern residential development.

Also Read | ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ Actress Bina Kak Undergoes Surgery in Jaipur For Leg Fracture After a Fall.

Cracknell A global leader in architecture and urban design has handled over 2000 global projects, its reach spreading across Abu Dhabi, London, Dubai, Manila, Riyadh, Lugano, and Shenzhen. Now shaping Sky Palazzo Residences, the firm promises to elevate luxury living by designing India's first man - made beach.

Robert Shakespeare, Group Design Director, Cracknell says, "Our objective behind designing Sky Palazzo Residences is to create a signature residential experience, and to set a new benchmark in quality and design built around the pillars of luxury, community, wellness, and nature. Cracknell comes with a vision to reshape luxury experiences. By providing the design of Sky Palazzo Residences, it offers a unique lifestyle that connects and rejuvenates residents."

Daniel Thomson, Design Director, Cracknell "Our design celebrates cultural significance and wellbeing of people who use the landscape spaces that we design. It draws contemporary fluid lines inspired from nature. The project design features lush corridors, along with spaces that are memorable, functional, and resilient. This way, it places community gathering in focus."

The Trinity- Cracknell partnership is more than just a collaboration--it is a commitment to redefining luxury living through precision, innovation, and sustainability. With an unwavering focus on quality and customer-centric design, this will elevate the standards of premium residential spaces. Together, Trinity and Cracknell aim to establish a legacy of architectural brilliance and refined living, setting new global benchmarks for reliability, durability, and opulence. Along with enhancing Sky Palazzo Residences, the designs by Cracknell will shape the future of luxury real estate development in India, ensuring that Trinity's projects continue to be synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and world-class living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)