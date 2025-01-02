New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government is fully committed to furthering the welfare of farmers.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 69,515.71 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Union Cabinet also approved the extension of One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) beyond the NBS subsidy Rs 3,500 per tonne for the period from today till further orders, to ensure sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to the farmers. The tentative budgetary requirement would be approximately up to Rs 3,850 crore.

"The Cabinet decision on extending the One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate will help our farmers by ensuring DAP at affordable prices," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Ours is a Government fully committed to furthering welfare of farmers. We are proud of all our farmer sisters and brothers who work hard to feed our nation. The first Cabinet of 2025 is dedicated to enhancing prosperity for our farmers. I am glad that key decisions have been taken in this regard," he added. (ANI)

