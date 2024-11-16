VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma was felicitated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation and ace social worker and Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA award winner, on the occasion of the 7th season of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music on Nov 16-17,2024 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

The Prestigious, one of its kind festival was conceived, Curated and produced by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Prodyut Mukherjee.

This Festival is in aid of Children at Autism Ashram and the Governor was greatly impressed by the genuine efforts of Sangitanjaly Foundation to taking up the cause of Promoting our ancient and rich Culture and heritage and also the cause of Autism.

He further added that the society should look inwards and be inclusive in all their developmental efforts and not just depend on the Governmental resources.

Our Country is very diverse and our cultural ethos should be rightfully nurtured towards making a strong nation.

Sangitanjaly Foundation (a Non Profit Trust & NGO) is one of the established cultural organisations in India that promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk Music, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc and it cretes a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, With this all ready, I am going to different rural places of our country and doing workshops on Indian music and Indian heritage music with children. So that children, boys and girls have an idea about Indian heritage culture from childhood , remarked Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury & GiMA award winner.

