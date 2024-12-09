PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Greenie Energy, an innovative EV charging technology start-up, has successfully raised $600,000 (over Rs5 crore) in seed funding from a group of marque investors. The funding round was led by Rajesh Advani, Managing Director of Sun-N-Sand Hotels and included contributions from AIC Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, Ashwin Ramesh (Co-Founder, Primary Advisors) and Rajaram Ajgaonkar (R M Ajgaonkar and Associates, Chartered Accountants).

Also Read | Happy New Year 2025! From Eating 12 Grapes for 12 Months to Wearing Red Underwear, Unique New Year's Eve Traditions From Around the World for Good Luck.

The funds will accelerate Greenie Energy's mission to deploy 5,000+ EV charging points by the end of 2025 and drive the development of new, scalable products tailored to India's growing EV market.

Greenie Energy offers cost-effective, convenient EV charging solutions designed for mass-scale deployment in diverse settings, including existing and under-construction housing societies, commercial buildings, and public parking spaces. Their flagship product is a cutting-edge hardware solution capable of transforming a standard electrical socket into a smart EV charging point, managed seamlessly through the Greenie Energy mobile application.

Also Read | Murshidabad Blast: 3 Killed, Several Others Injured as Country-Made Bombs Explode at House in West Bengal (Watch Video).

"I'm thrilled to announce that Greenie Energy has already installed 550+ charging points at 120+ locations across six Indian cities, in collaboration with housing societies, real estate developers, and hotel chains," said Istayak Ansari, Director & Co-Founder of Greenie Energy. "This funding will help us scale up operations to meet our goal of 5,000+ charging points by end of 2025 and develop innovative, in-house products to support the EV revolution in India."

As India moves towards a more sustainable future, Greenie Energy is well-positioned to be a key enabler of EV adoption, offering reliable and accessible charging infrastructure to meet the nation's growing demand.

For more information, please contact:

Istayak Ansari

Director & Co-Founder

Greenie Energy

Istayak.ansari@greenie-energy.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)