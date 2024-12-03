NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3: Expanding its global footprint, Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) has launched its Australia-New Zealand chapter in Melbourne. The Alumni Chapter inauguration in Melbourne by Dr. Ashok Verghese, Vice President of HGI was attended by distinguished alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions in various Australian and New Zealand organizations.

This milestone is a significant step forward in HGI's efforts to build bridges across continents through the global alumni outreach programs of the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Alumni Association (HITSAA). It also marks an important development in the institution's global outreach initiative, enabling alumni to celebrate their ongoing connection with their alma mater.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of HGI, expressed his enthusiasm about this development, stating, "Our alumni are the epitome of our institution's legacy. These international chapters are a testament to their global impact and provide a platform for them to network, make meaningful relationships and contribute to the growth of HGI and its student communities."

HGI's comprehensive Global Alumni Networking initiative has been conceived by Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, and Dr. Ashok George Verghese, Vice President of HGI, to strengthen connections with overseas alumni as part of the group's ethos of global education, networking, and excellence. Building on this momentum, HITSAA has announced plans to further extend its global presence with upcoming chapter launches in Canada and Africa. These expansions will strengthen the association's mission to create a truly global network of Hindustan graduates.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of this expansion, Dr. Ashok Verghese, the Vice President of HGI, said, "The establishment of our Australia-New Zealand Chapter marks a pivotal moment in HGI's global journey. Our alumni are ambassadors who embody the values and vision of our beloved Founder Chairman, Dr. K.C.G. Verghese. Together, we continue our mission of making every individual a success and no one a failure."

The chapters facilitate cross-border career opportunities, create mentorship pathways, and enable knowledge sharing across industries and geographical regions. They also strengthen the institution's industry connections in the Asia-Pacific region, creating new opportunities for academic partnerships, joint research, and student placements.

Over the past year, HGI has made remarkable progress in establishing formal alumni chapters across the globe. The journey began with the launch of the US Chapter in Washington D.C., followed by the Hindustan East Asia Alumni Chapter (HEAAC) in Singapore and Malaysia, which covers 15 South Asian countries.

The institution then established the UK Alumni Chapter in London and the European Chapter in Toulouse, France, before the recent inauguration of the Australia-New Zealand Chapter in Melbourne. As part of the Global Alumni Engagement Series, the Alumni Association also organized several international inaugural meets this year across five continents.

The impact of these initiatives is reflected in the numbers: HGI's alumni network spans approximately 70,000 graduates across its 10 institutions. More than 1,000 overseas alumni have registered for international events, with 300 actively participating in global events throughout 2024.

Since its inception in 1993, the Alumni Association of HGI has acted as a bridge between the alumni and the group, providing a channel of communication for alumni interactions with students and faculty. It continues to make significant strides in its mission to connect and empower its global network of alumni.

The Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) embarked on its remarkable journey in 1966, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Dr. K.C.G. Verghese. A pioneering educationist and progressive thinker with a penchant for wheels and wings, Dr. Verghese established the Hindustan Engineering Training Centre (HETC), which offered non-formal technical education, making it a trailblazer in Tamil Nadu during that era. His vision has led to the evolution of HGI into a distinguished group that provides world-class education across various academic disciplines.

Our institutions embody the ethos of our late founder, Dr. K.C.G. Verghese, whose guiding principle was "TO MAKE EVERY MAN A SUCCESS AND NO MAN A FAILURE."

This philosophy and the able leadership of Dr. Anand Jacob Veghese, Chairman continues to drive the Hindustan Group, which has grown significantly and now serves over 20,000 students from across India and around the globe. In addition to our highly reputed schools offering CBSE and Cambridge education, our higher education institutions offer a wide range of programs, including Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, Research, and Doctoral Programs in diverse fields including Aviation, Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, Design, Law, Management and Health Sciences.

Ranked among top colleges, universities and schools in India; the group's institutions have carved a niche for themselves in the educational landscape of India by offering cutting-edge infrastructure, facilities, networks, curriculum and qualified faculty; conducive for the holistic development of students.

Our institution's aviation programs are designed to provide comprehensive education and training in various aspects of aviation, including aeronautical engineering, aviation management, pilot training, and aviation safety management. These programs are meticulously crafted to ensure that our students receive not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that are essential for success in the aviation industry.

We have signed over 150 MoUs across 42 countries to improve global exposure of our students whilst offering an opportunity for international students to choose Hindustan as their higher education destination. We have joined hands with premium institutions in the aviation sector to offer internships, placements and deliver industry integrated programs like MBA Aviation Safety Management in association with ENAC, France and Airbus.

Today, HGI is a prominent name in the academic arena, comprising several institutions unified by our founder's vision of delivering quality education:

* Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology (HIET)

* Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS)

* Hindustan College of Arts & Science (HCAS)

* KCG College of Technology (KCG Tech)

* Orient Flights Private Limited (OFPL)

* Hindustan International Schools (CIE & CBSE)

* Hindustan College, Mysuru (HCM)

While Hindustan Institute of Engineering and Technology (HIET) has been awarded the best Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College in India; Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) boasts the largest aviation campus in Chennai with hangars, simulation labs, wind tunnels, state-of-the-art aircrafts, satellite centre and more. Students have access to helicopters (B1.3) and numerous aircrafts including Piper Seneca 34 for experiential training.

KCG College of Technology is ranked 3rd among the colleges in Tamil Nadu which are affiliated to the Anna University and offers world-class education in various streams of study in Engineering including Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering. The college has also been accorded recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation by DSIR and has an impressive 90% placement rate.

Orient Flights Aviation Academy (OFAA) formerly known as Orient Flight School (OFS), has the honour of being the first private flying training school in India. The institution has 28 years of experience in flight training and has created more than 500 CPL holders serving worldwide including in Air India, Indigo, Go Air, Air Asia, Vistara Airlines and many more Airlines.

Together, these institutions continue to uphold the legacy of Dr. KCG Verghese, fostering academic excellence and contributing to the success of countless individuals.

