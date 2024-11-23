PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: The November, 2024 newsletter for Holani Venture Capital Fund (HVCF) provides an overview of the fund's recent activities, market insights and portfolio performance, highlighting HVFC's commitment to supporting India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The letter emphasizes HVFC's dedication to empowering the SME sector, with strategic investments in companies showing potential for high growth and sustainability.

Focusing majorly on the vibrant SME Initial Public Offering (IPO) market in India, HVFC notes the increasing trend of SMEs going public, driven by the growth potential and investment opportunities these companies present. The BSE SME IPO index has seen substantial growth, illustrating the attractiveness od this sector for investors. Holani Ventures Capital Fund-1, a Category 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 300 crore and an additional green shoe option of Rs 100 crore, actively participates in this market. The Fund's strategic investments approach includes Anchor investments, Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) Investments in IPOs and unlisted equity, aiming to build a diverse portfolio with strong growth potential.

HVFC, a category 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) With an initial corpus of Rs 300 crore and an optional extension of Rs 100, actively invests in SMEs. It reported a commitment amount of Rs 226 crore with a drawdown capital of 50% as of October 2024. Over the past quarter, the fund has diversified its portfolio through anchor investments, early-stage investments in unlisted companies, and significant participation in IPOs, allowing it to build a well-rounded portfolio to the evolving Indian market.

Industry Insights

1. HVAC sector: Rapid growth in the HVAC sector is fueled by urbanization, government incentives, and climate initiatives, with projected market growth at a CAGR of 15.8%, while metals and mining benefit from India's cost-effective production advantages.

2. Solar and Renewable Energy: The solar sector in India is set for expansion, with a target of 280 GW of capacity by 2030. Regulatory advancements and partnerships at the state level are strengthening India's renewable infrastructure.

3. Logistics: The Indian logistics industry is valued at $215 billion, supported by infrastructure projects, the National Logistics Policy, and the growth of e-commerce. The sector is seeing advancements in sustainable transport and digitalization for efficiency.

4. Jewellery and Apparel: The jewelry sector has seen increased export demand, while the apparel industry is adapting to sustainable practices and benefiting from government incentives to boost global competitiveness.

5. IT & Quick Commerce: India's IT sector remains a global powerhouse. The quick commerce sector is rapidly expanding due to urban consumer demand for fast deliveries.

Lastly, HVCF provides a thorough risk disclosure, identifying potential risks such as concentration in the HVAC sector, strategy risks, and regulatory risks. It reassures investors that it conducts comprehensive due diligence to mitigate these risks, focusing only on companies with sound financials and good reputations. This proactive approach allows the fund to navigate the complexities of the Indian market while safeguarding investor interests.

In essence, the HVCF current report showcases the fund's strategic investments in India's thriving SME sector and its diverse, high-potential portfolio. Through a combination of careful sectoral selection and a risk-managed approach, HVCF remains committed to driving growth and providing valuable opportunities for its investors.

