Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 01 (ANI): In a New Year 2025 letter to employees, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared his optimistic vision for India and reaffirmed the core values that have guided the conglomerate for nearly eight decades.

Mahindra highlighted India's remarkable evolution, emphasising its growing self-reliance and influence on the global stage. "India is well positioned to more than fend for itself. It is no longer the 99-pound lightweight on the beach. It can demonstrate military might. It can boast of political stability, anchored by its raucous and robust democracy that was on full display in the central elections, when a nation of over a billion people voted seamlessly, peaceably, and effectively," he wrote.

Pointing to India's economic potential, Mahindra urged the nation to seize emerging global opportunities. He remarked, "India can enhance its economic potential, by seizing the opportunity offered by shifting affinities and alliances to become a keystone in the global supply chain system. We will be less affected by capricious global winds than many other countries."

Mahindra also reflected on the changing dynamics of international relations, acknowledging the challenges posed by global uncertainties.

"Globally, the last few years have been full of shocks, changes and uncertainties, and the year that is drawing to a close has been no exception. We are seeing a shifting world where interdependencies and a flat world may well be things of the past. International relations could become more and more transactional, driven strongly by national interest and national muscle-flexing," he noted.

While celebrating the group's achievements, Mahindra wrote "Amongst companies that were part of the NIFTY50 in 2002, M&M has had the highest compounded annual share price growth rate till date, and in just the past year, has soared 77 per cent."

He said two things have resonated with the company's enthusiasm - audacity and innovation. "It takes audacity for a traditional SUV company to make a big bet on the future of electric vehicles in an uncertain world. It takes audacity to explore fresh, bold styling. And it takes a deep commitment to innovation to forge cutting-edge technology, design, and performance into vehicles that have unique offerings" he added

Mahindra reminded employees of the importance of integrity as a foundation for growth. "Even as we celebrate, it's important to reaffirm the bedrock of integrity on which our Group is founded. Audacity has brought us far and will surely take us further. But I want to emphasise strongly that we do not measure our success in terms of sheer financial growth. Our audacity can never be at the cost of our integrity," he emphasized. (ANI)

